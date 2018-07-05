Gig Harbor families seeks donations for fireworks show

Like they do every year, local families on Henderson Bay paid to put on a Fourth of July fireworks show over the water for anyone who wishes to watch.
This year, the families are asking for more donations so the tradition continues.
“The price goes up about $500 each year,” Jane Treleven said. “This year we are about $10,000 to $12,000 short.”
Jane and Larry Treleven and their neighbors have hosted the show for years as a Gig Harbor Fourth of July tradition.
Each year they hire a fireworks specialist to take a barge out on the bay and put on a show. And each year they get donations to keep the show going.
This year a lack of donations forced them to pay more out of pocket.
To keep the show going, the Treleven family is asking Gig Harbor residents who love the show to donate more so they can be assure the tradition continues the next year.
Donations should be sent to 11222 70th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 or to www.hendersonbayfireworks.com.
Comments