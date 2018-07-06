Mayor Kit Kuhn names pick for new Gig Harbor city administrator

After seven months of searching, Mayor Kit Kuhn has announced his pick for Gig Harbor's next city administrator.

He has chosen Wade Farris, Othello's city administrator for the past five years. Farris will become Gig Harbor's city administrator Aug. 9 if the City Council approves the hire at its Monday meeting.

Farris was selected from a list of top candidates from around the country, Kuhn said in a press release.

“We are fortunate to have a strong leader join our team in Gig Harbor,” the mayor said in the release. “Wade has a distinguished background managing and leading in the (United States Air Force) at several bases in the United States."

Before leading Othello's city government, Farris had a long career in the Air Force and retired as a major general in 2013. He graduated from the University of Alabama and has a master of arts degree in organizational management, with a focus on public administration, from Ashford University.

“My wife, Kim, and I are very excited to become part of the Gig Harbor community and to be involved in keeping it the wonderful place it's always been," Ferris said in the release. "My goal is to make a significant, positive difference for Gig Harbor during my time as your administrator."

Kuhn said he spent more than three hours with Farris and explained his goals and vision for the city and the community.

"Wade agreed with the vision and is as excited as I am to help implement them," the mayor said. "We look forward to him arriving.”

The process of selecting a new city administrator began shortly after Kuhn took office in January and let go City Administrator Ron Williams, following up on a campaign promise. More than 30 candidates applied for the job.

In June, the city hosted an open reception with the three finalists, who also participated in four interviews, two panel interviews and two one-on-one interviews with Kuhn and Interim City Administrator Tony Piasecki.

The panel interviews were made up of City Council members, residents and city staff members.