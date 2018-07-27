You can’t put campaign signs up just anywhere. Here are the rules

With more and more campaign signs popping up on lawns and rights of way, the city of Gig Harbor is reminding residents they must get the proper permits before placing the signs.

“With campaign season heating up for the August primary and November general elections, it’s important to remember that the city’s sign code needs to be observed for all temporary signs on public and private property,” the city said in a press release.





Regulations govern the allowable sign area, the number of temporary signs allowed and the maximum time a sign can be displayed.

Permits to place a sign on public right of way can be obtained free online through the city’s permit portal or at the Gig Harbor Civic Center. Signs installed without a permit are subject to civil penalty charges. Approved permits last up to 30 days.

Signs can be placed in the city within 100 feet of intersections where they’re allowed in the right of way. The locations can be found on the city’s website on the planning director’s Official Map for Temporary Signs on Public Right-of-Way.

Signs are not allowed within roundabouts, medians, shoulders, travel lanes and rights of way that are reached by a sidewalk or pedestrian walking path.

They also cannot obstruct or affect access to a public sidewalk, public or private street or driveway, traffic control sign, bus stop, fire hydrant, bench or any type of street furniture, or otherwise create a hazard, including from tripping.

They can’t block access to structures or parked cars and can’t obstruct views at corners, intersections or pedestrian walking paths. They also can’t mimic or be attached to official roadway signage.