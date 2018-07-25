Gig Harbor police reports for the week of July 26

Teens caught smoking on the diamond
July 21: A teenager was cited for possession of marijuana after police found him and his friends hiding on the Gig Harbor High School baseball field.
A police officer was patrolling the school at 1:13 a.m. and spotted two trucks parked near the baseball field. The officer parked and stepped outside of his patrol car and instantly smelled “fresh” marijuana. The trucks were empty, but the hoods were still warm.
A second officer arrived with a digital heat-recognition device to help them find people in the dark. The second officer found four teenage boys hiding behind a base on the baseball field.
The officers asked the boys to come forward, and they complied. The reporting officer spotted a backpack and asked the boys to retrieve it. One teen said the backpack was his and grabbed it from the field. The officers identified the boys, who were all under 21, and asked about the marijuana smell. The owner of the backpack pulled out two glass pipes and a jar of marijuana from his bag. Police cited the teen for possession of an illegal substance and confiscated 60 grams of marijuana, the pipes a scale and a marijuana grinder.
The police waited on the scene for a sober, licensed driver to take the boys home.
Woman fears biker’s revenge for reporting abusive ex
July 23: Police spent an evening piecing together what happened at a resident’s house after she claimed her ex-husband punched her and attempted to run her over with his truck.
An officer responded to a domestic violence call at 1:13 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Olympic Drive. The caller said her ex-husband “busted open” her lip and gave her a black eye. She also claimed her ex-husband hit her with his truck, but then retracted the statement saying she was able to avoid being hit.
Officers searched the area for the ex-husband’s truck. When they could not find it, they alerted Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and headed to the woman’s apartment.
When officers arrived, the woman’s lip was bleeding, and officers noted she had lacerations on her head.
The woman said her ex-husband came over to drop off their child, and she invited him inside for drinks. She said they were on good terms since their divorce. Later than evening the husband became angry and started punching the woman in the face. She said she scratched and bit him to get him off her. The woman said she was punched about 20 times before her ex-husband pinned her down and began to choke her. Officers noted the woman’s neck and chest were covered in red marks.
Firefighters and medics were called to the scene. The woman refused to make a written statement, saying she didn’t want to get her ex-husband in trouble. She feared if the police had a written statement one of her ex-husband’s “biker” friends would come to hurt her.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found the ex-husband in Puyallup and arrested him on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence. He was booked into Pierce County Jail.
