Sports Complex coming into final form with adoption of master plan

After months of planning, re-planning and community comments, the Gig Harbor City Council adopted a working master plan for the proposed Gig Harbor Sports Complex.

The sports complex has been in the works since 2017 after the city purchased 40 acres near the Gig Harbor Costco and Tom Taylor Family YMCA.

“We planned to have this master plan adopted in May,” Gig Harbor Parks Department manager Katrina Knutson said. “But we have been putting in extra effort based on comments made by the council and public.”

Although the master plan was adopted, Knutson said changes still could be made, including whether to connect the multiple parking lots with a circular roadway.

Gig Harbor Mayor Kit Kuhn and Councilman Jim Franich expressed concerns with connecting the parking lots, picturing residents using the road as a “thoroughfare” to bypass traffic on the main roads. Councilman Spencer Hutchins and Councilman Ken Malich said it would be a safety concern to keep the parking lots separate since it would block emergency vehicles from crossing the park.

Gig Harbor Fire Department assistant chief Eric Watson said the department supported connecting the parking lots to give first responders more access and make their response times shorter.

“We don’t want to add a bunch of traffic in a residential area,” Watson said. “But circular access is our top priority. Or emergency access.”

Breaking it up into phases

Knutson said there were three phases to the master plan, but a set schedule for each phase has not been set.

Phase 1, in the Northeast portion of the park, will include over 300 new parking spots, three synthetic turf fields, picnic shelters, trails, a natural play structure, restrooms and a concession stand.

Phase 1 was discussed at length and the YMCA will potentially give a large sum of funds to support the project. Phase 1 is expected to be built within the next year to meet the needs of the local sports community.

Phase 2, in the Southwest portion of the park, would be a renovation of the current youth fields, so they could be used for multiple sports. Phase 2 will also bring more parking. The current restrooms, scoreboard and concession stand would remain to cut down the project’s cost, Knutson said.

Phase 3, in the Southeast portion of the field behind the YMCA, would include two more lit, synthetic turf fields, a playground, restrooms and a shed for maintenance tools. Knutson said more parks studies need to be done to verify the need for the additional fields before Phase 3 is implemented.

A digital rendering of Phase 1 will be presented to the council during the Aug. 13 meeting. After the Aug. 13 meeting, the rendering will be submitted as a part of local grant applications, and the parks department will hold discussions with the state and YMCA regarding additional funding.

Once all negotiating and grant applications are complete, the city will begin Phase 1.

The council also voted to place a discussion regarding parking and design for a future council meeting.