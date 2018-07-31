The primary election is near. Here’s what’s on the ballot for Gig Harbor-area voters

With the primary election looming on Tuesday, Aug. 7, Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula residents are asked to vote for many federal, state and local seats and ballot issues.

Pierce County Elections Office mailed ballots to registered voters on July 20. Residents had until July 30 to register to vote, and ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.

According to its website, Pierce County is expecting a 30 percent turnout from its 492,187 registered voters.

The top two candidates with the most votes in each race will move on to the November election.

The campaign season has seen some drama, starting when Republican state Sen. Jan Angel withdrew from her re-election bid shortly before the filing deadline. The Port Orchard lawmaker was replaced by Gig Harbor’s Marty McClendon, former chairman of the Pierce County Republican Party.

A series of ethics complaints, endorsement battles and attack ads have marked bitter Republican infighting as two incumbent, well-established representatives in the district try to hold off challengers from within their own ranks.

Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, has faced attacks for twice breaking ethics rules by campaigning with state resources and for allegations he has mistreated staff, drawing a primary opponent in Republican Naomi Evans, who is a Bremerton School Board member.

What’s on the ballot

Candidates for U.S. Senate include:

Mohammad Said, Democrat

Don Rivers, Democrat

Incumbent Maria Cantwell, Democrat

Roque De La Fuente, Republican

Art Coday, Republican

Susan Hutchinson, Republican

John Orlinski, Republican

Tim Owen, Republican

Matt Hawkins, Republican

Sam Wright, no party affiliation

Mike Luke, Libertarian

Charlie Jackson, no party affiliation

James Robert Deal, Green Party

Brad Chase, no party affiliation

George Kalberer, Democrat

Clint Tannehill, Democrat

Matthew Heines, Republican

Dave Bryant, Republican

GoodSpaceGuy, Republican

Joey Gibson, Republican

Glen Stockwell, Republican

Keith Swank, Republican

RC Smith, Republican

Alex Tsirmen, Republican

Dave Strider, no party affiliation

Jon Butler, no party affiliation

Jennifer Ferguson, no party affilitation

Steve Hoffman, no party affiliation

Candidates for U.S. House, Washington District 6





Incumbent Derek Kilmer, Democrat

Tyler Myles Vega, no party affiliation, Progressive

Douglas Dightman, Republican

Candidates for Washington State Senate, District 26

Emily Randall, Democrat

Marty McClendon, Democrat

Bill Schneidler, Independent

Candidates for Washington House of Representatives, District 26b





Incumbent Michelle Caldier, Republican

Joy Stanford, Democrat

Randy Boss, Republican

Marco Padilla, People Over Party

Candidates for Washington House of Representatives District 26a





Incumbent Jesse L. Young, Republican

Connie Fitzpatrick, Democrat

Naomi Evans, Republican

Candidates for Pierce District Court No. 6





John Sheeran

Matthew F. Wareham

Karl Williams

Candidates for Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney





Incumbent Mark Lindquist, Democrat

Mary Robnett, no party affiliation

Candidates for Pierce County Council No. 7





Incumbent Derek Young, Democrat

David Olson, Republican

Don’t forget to turn in your ballot

Ballots can be returned in the mail without postage or in any ballot drop-off locations. Locations include:

Gig Harbor Fire Station: 6711 Kimball Dr, Gig Harbor

Key Center Food Market: 9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW, Lakeba.

Lake Kathryn Food Market: 14220 92nd Ave NW, Gig Harbor

Safeway: 4811 Pt. Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Purdy Fire Station: 5210 144th St NW, Gig Harbor

Fox Island Fire Station 53: 906 Kamus Dr, Fox Island

What to look for in November

As the primary elections come to a head, local entities are looking to the November ballot as the spot for tax proposals.

Pierce County Library Board of Trustees passed a resolution in July to place a proposal to restore the tax levy on the November ballot.

The restored levy — $50 for every $100,000 in assessed property value — would bring in $7 million a year. The owner of a $317,000 house, the average value in the library service district, would pay $159 in taxes, up from $128.

The money would focus on maintaining library services, such as “convenient” hours and online library resources, according to the library district.

Without the higher levy, the library district will continue to cut programs and resources, including permanently closing as many as three library locations, officials said.

The city of Gig Harbor is looking at a proposal that would increase the city’s sales tax if voters approve an initiative in November. The increase in tax money would be used for road improvements and projects.

Gig Harbor finance director David Rodenbach said the current sales tax rate within the city limits is 8.5 percent. Within that rate is the state tax, a transportation tax and some county taxes. If the voters choose to increase the tax, it will go up to 8.7 percent.

“The city gets 1 percent of the (current sales tax),” Rodenbach said. “Out of that 1 percent, we net .85 percent. If the Transportation Benefit District is passed, and there is no other tax proposed, it will go up to 8.7 percent.”

Rodenbach said of the 8.7 percent, 7.5 percent is divided by the outside entities and 1.2 percent will go to the Transportation Benefit District.

Visit Pierce County Election Office’s website for a full voter ballot with candidate statements.

Information from The News Tribune archives was included in this report.