The primary election is near. Here’s what’s on the ballot for Gig Harbor-area voters

With the primary election looming on Tuesday, Aug. 7, Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula residents are asked to vote for many federal, state and local seats and ballot issues.
Pierce County Elections Office mailed ballots to registered voters on July 20. Residents had until July 30 to register to vote, and ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.
According to its website, Pierce County is expecting a 30 percent turnout from its 492,187 registered voters.
The top two candidates with the most votes in each race will move on to the November election.
The campaign season has seen some drama, starting when Republican state Sen. Jan Angel withdrew from her re-election bid shortly before the filing deadline. The Port Orchard lawmaker was replaced by Gig Harbor’s Marty McClendon, former chairman of the Pierce County Republican Party.
A series of ethics complaints, endorsement battles and attack ads have marked bitter Republican infighting as two incumbent, well-established representatives in the district try to hold off challengers from within their own ranks.
Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, has faced attacks for twice breaking ethics rules by campaigning with state resources and for allegations he has mistreated staff, drawing a primary opponent in Republican Naomi Evans, who is a Bremerton School Board member.
What’s on the ballot
Candidates for U.S. Senate include:
Mohammad Said, Democrat
Don Rivers, Democrat
Incumbent Maria Cantwell, Democrat
Roque De La Fuente, Republican
Art Coday, Republican
Susan Hutchinson, Republican
John Orlinski, Republican
Tim Owen, Republican
Matt Hawkins, Republican
Sam Wright, no party affiliation
Mike Luke, Libertarian
Charlie Jackson, no party affiliation
James Robert Deal, Green Party
Brad Chase, no party affiliation
George Kalberer, Democrat
Clint Tannehill, Democrat
Matthew Heines, Republican
Dave Bryant, Republican
GoodSpaceGuy, Republican
Joey Gibson, Republican
Glen Stockwell, Republican
Keith Swank, Republican
RC Smith, Republican
Alex Tsirmen, Republican
Dave Strider, no party affiliation
Jon Butler, no party affiliation
Jennifer Ferguson, no party affilitation
Steve Hoffman, no party affiliation
Candidates for U.S. House, Washington District 6
Incumbent Derek Kilmer, Democrat
Tyler Myles Vega, no party affiliation, Progressive
Douglas Dightman, Republican
Candidates for Washington State Senate, District 26
Emily Randall, Democrat
Marty McClendon, Democrat
Bill Schneidler, Independent
Candidates for Washington House of Representatives, District 26b
Incumbent Michelle Caldier, Republican
Joy Stanford, Democrat
Randy Boss, Republican
Marco Padilla, People Over Party
Candidates for Washington House of Representatives District 26a
Incumbent Jesse L. Young, Republican
Connie Fitzpatrick, Democrat
Naomi Evans, Republican
Candidates for Pierce District Court No. 6
John Sheeran
Matthew F. Wareham
Karl Williams
Candidates for Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney
Incumbent Mark Lindquist, Democrat
Mary Robnett, no party affiliation
Candidates for Pierce County Council No. 7
Incumbent Derek Young, Democrat
David Olson, Republican
Don’t forget to turn in your ballot
Ballots can be returned in the mail without postage or in any ballot drop-off locations. Locations include:
Gig Harbor Fire Station: 6711 Kimball Dr, Gig Harbor
Key Center Food Market: 9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW, Lakeba.
Lake Kathryn Food Market: 14220 92nd Ave NW, Gig Harbor
Safeway: 4811 Pt. Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
Purdy Fire Station: 5210 144th St NW, Gig Harbor
Fox Island Fire Station 53: 906 Kamus Dr, Fox Island
What to look for in November
As the primary elections come to a head, local entities are looking to the November ballot as the spot for tax proposals.
Pierce County Library Board of Trustees passed a resolution in July to place a proposal to restore the tax levy on the November ballot.
The restored levy — $50 for every $100,000 in assessed property value — would bring in $7 million a year. The owner of a $317,000 house, the average value in the library service district, would pay $159 in taxes, up from $128.
The money would focus on maintaining library services, such as “convenient” hours and online library resources, according to the library district.
Without the higher levy, the library district will continue to cut programs and resources, including permanently closing as many as three library locations, officials said.
The city of Gig Harbor is looking at a proposal that would increase the city’s sales tax if voters approve an initiative in November. The increase in tax money would be used for road improvements and projects.
Gig Harbor finance director David Rodenbach said the current sales tax rate within the city limits is 8.5 percent. Within that rate is the state tax, a transportation tax and some county taxes. If the voters choose to increase the tax, it will go up to 8.7 percent.
“The city gets 1 percent of the (current sales tax),” Rodenbach said. “Out of that 1 percent, we net .85 percent. If the Transportation Benefit District is passed, and there is no other tax proposed, it will go up to 8.7 percent.”
Rodenbach said of the 8.7 percent, 7.5 percent is divided by the outside entities and 1.2 percent will go to the Transportation Benefit District.
Visit Pierce County Election Office’s website for a full voter ballot with candidate statements.
Information from The News Tribune archives was included in this report.
