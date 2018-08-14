Newcomers to Legislature’s 26th District see success in primaries

Newcomers in the 26th Legislative District primary race had a successful primary election, finishing ahead of incumbents and long-time politicians.

The successful candidates were:

▪ Emily Randall, a state Senate candidate who prefers the Democratic Party and is a health-care advocate for large nonprofits such as Planned Parenthood.

▪ Connie Fitzpatrick, a candidate for the district’s Position 1 seat in the state House, who prefers the Democratic Party and is a Navy veteran and small business owner.

The 32-year-old Randall will face Marty McClendon, chairman of the Pierce County Republican Party.

Randall received 50.1 percent of the vote, or 7,610 votes, to McClendon’s 47.1 percent, or 7,153 votes. Independent Bill Scheilder received 2.8 percent of the vote, or 425 votes.

Fitzpatrick, 48, outscored Republican incumbent Jesse Young, who was appointed to the position in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016.

Young faced a tough campaign after several former staff members accused him of verbally berating them. House leaders have barred him from having a legislative assistant and a state-funded district office since December 2016.

Young has denied the accusations and said he doesn’t have an anger problem.

Fitzpatrick lead the primary races with 49.53 percent of the votes, or 7,473 votes. Young took 42.59 percent of the vote, or 6,426 votes. Republican Naomi Evans received 7.88 percent of the vote, or 1,189 votes.

Lastly, Joy Stanford will run against Republican incumbent Michelle Caldier for a seat in the district. Stanford worked with low-income and medicaid-assisted patients as a health-care professional in Kitsap County for 14 years before becoming a substitute teacher for Peninsula School District.

Caldier has represented the district for four years.

Stanford received 42.91 percent of the vote, or 6,528 votes. Caldier got 34.03 percent of the vote, or 5,177 votes. Republican candidate Randy Boss received 19.53 percent of the vote, or 2,971 votes. “People Over Party” candidate Marco Padilla got 3.54 percent of the vote, or 538 votes.

Primary winners will face off in the Nov. 6 general election.

Other primary election results

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Maria Cantwell, Democrat, received 49.98 percent of the vote, or 56,420 votes.

Susan Hutchinson, Republican, received 30.95 percent of the vote, or 34,942 votes.

U.S. Representative, District 6

Incumbent Derek Kilmer, Democrat, received 68.18 percent of the vote, or 25,062 votes.

Douglas Dightman, Republican, received 28.01 percent of the vote, or 10,298 votes.

Pierce County prosecutor

Challenger Mary Robnett, non-partisan, received 55.28 percent of the vote, or 60,478 votes.

Incumbent Mark Lindquist, Democrat, received 44.72 percent of the vote, or 48,918 votes.

Pierce County Council, District No. 7

Incumbent Derek Young, Democrat, received 61.37 percent of the vote, or 15,326 votes.

David Olson, Republican, received 38.63 percent of the vote, or 9,648 votes.

District Court, Position No. 6

Karl Williams received 49.82 percent of the vote, or 47,337 votes.

John Sheeran received 37.33 percent of the vote, or 35,464 votes.