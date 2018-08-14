Gig Harbor-area church looks for volunteers to help schools

If you enjoy spending the summer volunteering you’re in luck, as Harbor Covenant Church prepares to host the 10th annual “Compassion, Mercy, Justice Sunday.”
The event will be from 9 a.m.to noon Aug. 26, and volunteers are invited to join in service projects throughout the community, according to the church.
Projects range from painting, weeding and landscape work to clean-up of school grounds. Schools taking part include Harbor Ridge Middle School, Purdy Elementary School, Harbor Heights Elementary School, Goodman Middle School and Peninsula High School.
“Our schools are one of our community’s greatest assets,” said Blake Merwin, associate pastor of Local Outreach at Harbor Covenant. “We want staff and teachers to know that we stand with them in their important work.
“For 10 years with our CMJ Sunday projects we’ve been about serving the community, and this year we’re excited about the community serving alongside us.”
Anyone interested in participating should contact the church office at 253-851-8450 or info@harborcov.church for more information. Volunteers can register for individual projects at harborcov.church/cmj2018.
Comments