The Carlisle II is one of the few remaining, operating ships from Fox Island’s historic Mosquito Fleet. The ship is 101 years old and will be the vessel of an upcoming cruise around Fox Island Karen Kretschmer Courtesy
The Carlisle II is one of the few remaining, operating ships from Fox Island's historic Mosquito Fleet. The ship is 101 years old and will be the vessel of an upcoming cruise around Fox Island Karen Kretschmer Courtesy

Cruise around Fox Island on 1 of 2 still operating boats from the historic Mosquito Fleet

August 29, 2018 11:31 AM

People can take a trip around Fox Island while learning some history on an upcoming boat cruise.

The annual Boat Cruise Around Fox Island, sponsored by the Fox Island Museum, will be held on a 101-year-old vessel, the Carlisle II, according to a museum press release. The Carlisle II is one of two remaining, operating boats from the historic Mosquito Fleet.

Tickets are $40 a ticket for the two-hour cruise and include refreshments.

The cruise is set for Saturday, Sept. 15. More information on time will be announced.

For more information, please contact Karen Kretschmer at 253-549-2461.

