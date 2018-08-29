Cruise around Fox Island on 1 of 2 still operating boats from the historic Mosquito Fleet

People can take a trip around Fox Island while learning some history on an upcoming boat cruise.
The annual Boat Cruise Around Fox Island, sponsored by the Fox Island Museum, will be held on a 101-year-old vessel, the Carlisle II, according to a museum press release. The Carlisle II is one of two remaining, operating boats from the historic Mosquito Fleet.
Tickets are $40 a ticket for the two-hour cruise and include refreshments.
The cruise is set for Saturday, Sept. 15. More information on time will be announced.
For more information, please contact Karen Kretschmer at 253-549-2461.
