First day of school at Purdy Elementary

Bob Juranich and Bob Johnson built antique planes for the last 30 years. Now, they have 15 of them and counting. Their work are on display in the Point Fosdick Antique Airplane Hangar at the Tacoma Narrows Airport in Gig Harbor, Wash.
Cynthia Rose, who parked her 36-foot trailer at the Lakebay Marina after being homeless, finds out the marina does not have the required permits for her to stay. She now has to find another place to park her home or sleep in her car again.
The marina is being investigated by multiple county and state agencies for a variety of issues, including illegal camping at the marina, water and sewer violations and illegal clam and oyster harvesting.
Tacoma Power is taking down the 92-year-old power towers in Burley Lagoon in Purdy, Wash., by the end of July 2018. The four towers on the Henderson Bay crossing will be replaced by one 170-foot steel mono pole.