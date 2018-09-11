Gig Harbor police reports for the week of Sept. 13

Egyptian cat statues go astray after 40 years
Sept. 6 — After 40 years guarding her front entrance, two stone cat statues disappeared from outside a Gig Harbor woman’s home.
Police were dispatched 1:03 p.m. to the 3100 block of Soundview Court after a woman reported a theft. The woman told officers the two identical statues sat in front of her entrance for 40 years and were worth about $50 each.
According to the woman, the statues were still in place when she took her dog for a walk at 10:30 a.m. She heard a rustling outside later that afternoon but believed it was her cats playing in the yard. At 1 p.m. she took the dog out a second time and saw the 30-pound statues were gone.
Police advised the woman talk to her neighbors and to call authorities if she found any evidence of the cat burglar.
Woman smacks officer with mug
Sept. 9 — A half-naked woman decided to take her disagreement with the police a step further by assaulting an officer with a glass coffee mug, according to police reports.
Police were dispatched at 12:31 a.m. to the Stinson Park Apartments on Stinson Avenue for a disturbance call. Dispatch told police a man called to say there was an unknown person in his 18-year-old daughter’s room. Dispatch advised the officers the daughter was being uncooperative.
When the two officers arrived, they could hear screaming coming from inside the apartment. The two officers knocked on the door, and a woman shouted for them to go away and for her father to hang up the phone. The father answered the door, and the two officers headed for the bedroom.
The young woman, dressed only in a robe that was partly open, stepped in front of an officer to block him from entering her room.
The officers told the woman to move, and, when she refused, one of them took her by the arm and tried to move her out of the way. The woman then took a glass mug she was holding and smashed it into the officer’s face, under his right eye.
“I grabbed the mug and pulled it out of (the woman’s) hand and threw it on the ground,” the reporting officer stated in his write-up.
The woman kept resisting, so the reporting officer pinned her to the ground.
The second officer was able to access the room and found a 16-year-old girl inside. According to the report, the teen had sneaked into the room the day before.
The police arranged an escort home for the minor, and the daughter was transported to Pierce County Jail where she was booked for investigation of third-degree assault.
The officer who’d been hit with the mug went to St. Anthony Hospital where he was treated for bruising to his face and given an arm split for an injury he sustained during the arrest.
