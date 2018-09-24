Key Peninsula residents to Pierce County: Don’t forget us in your budget

Boy Scout, parents, teachers, regional leaders and commuters had plenty to say to the Pierce County Council on its annual visit to the Key Peninsula.

Among other things they raised the lack of access to Pierce Transit buses, the deteriorating Purdy Bridge and the small number of sheriff’s deputies on the peninsula.

“We are a donor district, because we pay taxes but don’t see a lot from it,” said Chuck West, president of the Key Peninsula Community Council. “We need some of it back.”

About two dozen residents came to Peninsula High School to meet with the council, which holds one meeting a year in each district to give residents a chance to speak about issues they’re passionate about.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I try to have this meeting in District 7 before our budget process begins,” said Councilman Derek Young, whose district includes the Gig Harbor area. “This is a chance for residents to come out and tell us what they are concerned about before we start planning the next year’s budget.”

Read More undefined

BRING US BUSES

Some residents wanted Pierce Transit to run buses across the Purdy Bridge.

Currently, volunteer school bus drivers take Key Peninsula residents to the park and ride on Purdy Drive and 144th Street near Peninsula High where they can catch a Pierce Transit bus.

“Pierce Transit needs to come back out here,” said Joy Stanford, a candidate for the state Senate. “We have kids on this side of the bridge that want to be able to get to the other side. There is a huge commute.”

Alex Hardy, a Key Peninsula Boy Scout, wanted more public buses and transit options to help support his education and lawn-mowing business.





”I need to get gas for my equipment and I have money, I can buy things!” he said. “My parents aren’t always available. My mom works 10-to-12-hour days. My dad is constantly doing work to help us out. It’s stressful for me, because I don’t know how I’ll get into town.

“It would be nice if we could get a single bus on the peninsula ... If it can get in as far as the Lake Kathryn Village, that would make it infinitely easier. My parents are more likely to give me a 10-minute ride there than a 20-minute ride both ways to Gig Harbor.”

West said it was unfair that Key Peninsula residents lack public transportation when they shop and pay sales tax in Gig Harbor.

“That tax pays for those buses,” he said.

SAFETY AT RISK

In 2017, Peninsula High student Kyle Stillion was killed while walking along state Route 302. West said the teen’s death was an example of the lack of safe road and pedestrian routes on the peninsula.

Ray Anderson, a Key Peninsula resident, passed out photos of the Purdy Bridge and the “Wauna Curves,” the winding section of road drivers must travel before reaching or after crossing the bridge.

“It’s one of the deadliest roads in the state,” said Anderson, who said he lives next to the Purdy Spit boat launch and has seen crashes and slides on the road.

“Why do we want to have death trap No. 1, the Wauna Curves, next to death trap No. 2, the Purdy Bridge?” he asked. “Let’s try to save the people and move the roads. We need to modernize.”

The county has suggested finding alternatives to the Purdy Bridge, which the state Department of Transportation owns and maintains.

Anderson said the bridge needs to be updated or a county-owned route created to help ease congestion caused by the bridge.

“It took me 10 minutes to get here because of traffic,” Anderson said. “And I live one minute away.”

MORE DEPUTIES, CLEAN-UPS

Residents also expressed concerns about increasing crime and the lack of sheriff’s deputies.

Sami Jensen said the lack of law enforcement and county cleanup efforts have forced residents to volunteer their own time.

“What is the council going to do to bring out more sheriff’s deputies?” Jensen asked. “Crime is going up and there are homeless encampments popping up. They have started fires.”

Roxanne Simon, a community organizer with Safe Streets, also spoke in favor of having the county clean up debris and trash. She said she attended a Public Works meeting and was told the county does not do neighborhood clean-ups in rural communities.

County Executive Bruce Dammeier spoke up for the county’s efforts to keep rural areas clean.

Read More undefined

“We have had success cleaning up nuisance properties,” he said, adding that residents should report nuisance properties and sites on the county’s website.

After about an hour of public comment, Young said he appreciated those speaking to the council and hoped his fellow council members would keep the district in mind when they start forming the 2019 budget.

“Thank you all again for being here and educating the council on issues with the peninsula,” he said.