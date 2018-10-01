City asks residents to suggest names for new park

The city of Gig Harbor seeks the public’s help in choosing a name for the park that eventually will be developed on the Haub property, which the city purchased in May.
Over the summer, the city hosted three public cleanups, removing trash, dead limbs and more from the property. The city has yet to release an official plan for the park, which is located on the corner of Soundview Drive and Harborview Drive in downtown Gig Harbor.
The city purchased the 2.5-acre property for $2.5 million.
Anyone who wishes to suggest a name can submit an idea to Kris Szelmeczka at szelmeczkak@cityofgigharbor.net or 253-853-6170.
