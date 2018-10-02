Local historical group honors Civil War veteran with tombstone

People have an opportunity to learn more about the Civil War as a local group honors a veteran of that war by installing a tombstone on his unmarked grave.
The Elizabeth Forey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to help honor Ole Christopherson, who was buried 116 years ago, according to a chapter press release.
The unveiling will be the highlight of the chapter’s annual Service to America celebration, the press release stated. The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Old Gig Harbor Cemetery, 10317 Gig Harbor Dr. NW.
“Ole Christopherson was born in Norway and immigrated to Minnesota where he served in the Minnesota Second Cavalry Regiment from December 1863 to December 1865,” the press release stated. “The Regiment served entirely in Minnesota and the Dakota and Montana Territory guarding the frontier. It also participated in the rescue of Fiske’s Emigrant train in September 1864.”
Chapter member Kathy Veasey completed the research which enabled her to obtain the special tombstone from the Veterans Administration.
“Join us as we and other civic organizations honor this veteran with tributes, poems and Taps,” the press release stated.
Wreaths and other floral tributes are welcome. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
Comments