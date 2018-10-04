Harborview Drive to become a one-way for one month

Traffic on Harborview Drive will detour near Ancich Park for one month starting Oct. 15 while the city installs a new crosswalk and flashing beacon system.
The City’s contractor, Quigg Brothers Inc., will be implementing a one-way traffic detour route on Harborview Drive between Stinson Avenue and Rosedale Street, according to a city press release.
The purpose of this detour is to facilitate the full roadway reconstruction of Harborview Drive in front of the Ancich Park construction site, and to install a concrete crosswalk and flashing beacon system near Eddon Boat Park.
During the closure, eastbound traffic on Harborview drive, from Stinson Avenue to Rosedale Street, will not be permitted, the press release stated. The detour will allow for westbound traffic. The detour is scheduled to be in effect until Nov. 15 but may be extended or altered depending on weather conditions.
