Local church to hold District 26 candidate forum

Agnus Dei Lutheran Church in Gig Harbor will host a District 26 Legislative Candidate Forum on Monday, Oct. 15.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the forum beginning at 7 p.m., according to a church press release. All candidates have been invited. This event is sponsored by Faith Action Network.
Candidates running for office in District 26 include:
▪ For state Senate, Republican Marty McClendon and Democrat Emily Randall
▪ For House of Representatives, Pos. 1, Democrat Connie FitzPatrick and incumbent Republican Jesse Young
▪ For House of Representatives, Pos. 2, incumbent Republican Michelle Caldier and Democrat Joy Stanford
▪ For Pierce County Council, District 7, incumbent Democrat Derek Young and Republican David Olson.
Comments