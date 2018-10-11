Getty Images
Getty Images

Gateway

Local church to hold District 26 candidate forum

By Gateway staff

October 11, 2018 10:00 AM

Agnus Dei Lutheran Church in Gig Harbor will host a District 26 Legislative Candidate Forum on Monday, Oct. 15.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the forum beginning at 7 p.m., according to a church press release. All candidates have been invited. This event is sponsored by Faith Action Network.

Candidates running for office in District 26 include:

For state Senate, Republican Marty McClendon and Democrat Emily Randall

For House of Representatives, Pos. 1, Democrat Connie FitzPatrick and incumbent Republican Jesse Young

For House of Representatives, Pos. 2, incumbent Republican Michelle Caldier and Democrat Joy Stanford

For Pierce County Council, District 7, incumbent Democrat Derek Young and Republican David Olson.

  Comments  