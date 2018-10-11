Gig Harbor Police reports for the week of Oct. 11

Swastika doodler refuses to leave Starbucks
Sept. 25 — A man drawing swastikas at a local Safeway refused to leave after being trespassed, leading to his arrest.
Two Gig Harbor police officers were dispatched to the Starbucks located inside Safeway on Point Fosdick Drive Northwest at 8:45 a.m. for an unwanted person, according to a police report.
The suspect was trespassed from the store the prior night for drawing swastikas. The next morning the man returned to the store and began drawing the infamous symbols, causing other customers to complain. A Starbucks employee, who was interviewed by police, said she called her corporate office and was advised to call police to trespass the man.
When officers arrived, they saw the man at a table in the coffee shop with his drawings and asked what he was doing. He told police he was studying. The officer asked if he remembered being trespassed the previous night by police. The suspect said he did but didn’t think the store had the right to keep him out and that he didn’t have to follow the order. The man continually refused to leave the store, stating the store had no right to remove him.
He was arrested, cited for two trespass violations and booked into Kitsap County Jail.
Alleged thief feels the sting of justice ... or jellyfish
Sept. 28 — After almost crashing into a patrol car and eluding police, an alleged car thief was found in the harbor, freezing and covered in jellyfish stings.
It started at Galaxy Theater at 4:45 p.m. when an officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen 1992 Honda Accord, according to a police report.
The next day at 1:57 a.m., another officer was on patrol when he spotted the Honda driving on Wollochet Drive. The officer followed and watched the driver pull into an apartment complex on Soundview Drive. The officer turned on his overhead lights in an attempt to stop the car.
The driver came to a stop, but when the officer stepped out of his patrol car, the man drove in reverse towards the officer. The officer yelled for the driver to stop but realized he was in danger and quickly entered his patrol car. The driver then drove past the patrol car, nearly hitting the front driver side of the vehicle.
The driver then went north on Soundview Drive and passed another officer before speeding up to 80 mph down to Harborview Drive. He then headed east until the pulling into the parking lot of Tides Tavern. The suspect fled the vehicle and headed toward the boat docks at the Gig Harbor Marina.
The reporting officer called for assistance and a police K9 to establish a perimeter to search for the suspect.
The police dog tracked the suspect to a dock at the marina, where a man on a boat yelled that someone was wedged between his boat and the dock, according to the police report.
The suspect called out to officers asking for help. He said he was freezing and couldn’t move.
The officers pulled out the man and placed him in handcuffs before calling for medical aid. While waiting for aid, the suspect said he stole cars to support his drug and sex addictions. The suspect admitted to almost hitting the officer and the police car but felt the need to try to escape.
Officers located three “shaved” keys on the man and found heroin and methamphetamine in his backpack.
He was transported to St. Anthony Hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia and jellyfish stings. When released, he was taken to Pierce County Jail, where he was booked for investigation of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of motor vehicle theft tools, fleeing and eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
