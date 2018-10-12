Camp Seymour moves forward with plans for controversial, concrete tower

In an effort to expand its services, the historic Camp Seymour on the Key Peninsula is preparing to install a 60-foot-tall, concrete water tower, despite the opposition of many peninsula residents.

The tower was approved by the Pierce County hearing examiner on Aug. 28, but a meeting with the Key Peninsula Advisory Commission and residents in July showed a lack of support from the community.

According to Pierce County Planner Ty Booth, the Key Peninsula Advisory Commission recommended the tower be denied by the county.

Chairman of the Key Peninsula Advisory Commission, Don Swenson, said it feels like the county is favoring businesses over taxpayers.

“Virtually everybody who was opposed to the tower talked about how they really like the camp, and the camp has always been a partner in the community,” Swenson said. “Nobody has any complaints about the camp at all. It was simply that it was the tower was going to be a huge eyesore.”

Swenson said the July commission meeting had one of the largest audiences he’s seen, with a majority of residents speaking against the tower.

Camp Seymour did not respond to requests for comments by The Peninsula Gateway.

According to county documents, Camp Seymour has been looking to expand its services and programs, but to do so it is required by the Pierce County fire marshal to increase its fire suppression support. The tower would provide enough pressurized water through a gravity-assist. Swenson said the option of a 60-foot-tall, 30-foot-wide tower was only one choice the camp had.

This map shows the location of a proposed 60 foot tall, concrete water tower that would support Camp Seymour of the Key Peninsula Pierce County Courtesy

“(The fire marshal’s requirements) could also be met with one or two smaller towers and a pump system,” Swenson said. “Which we would have been more in favor of. It would have been easier to hide the towers, and the pump could be anywhere on the property.”

Key Peninsula residents cited issues with the tower’s design and worried the amount of water the tower would pull from the local aquifer would affect resident’s well systems.

“The Camp’s testimony is that their two wells would have to be drawn from for six months to fill the 330,000 gallon proposed gravity tank,” a letter from Key Peninsula residents Lloyd and Patricia Fetterly stated.

The couple said they live south of the camp and share an aquifer with the camp.

“This is a serious matter. It may well affect the water aquifer in the surrounding area. All the residences in the surrounding area of the Camp are served by water wells,” according to the letter. “The area is not urban, and there is no water utility. No gravity water project should go forward without a report from a hydrologist.”

Pierce County’s development engineers reviewed the planned and stated the tower would not have any “major impacts” on the surrounding environment, according to the county.

The tower would be built 35 feet from Thomas Road Northwest and more than 200 feet from the shoreline of Glen Cove.

“There are several other small towers located in small spots on the peninsula, but you don’t see them unless you go looking for them because they are easily hidden behind trees or placed in a position where people don’t see them,” Swenson said. “This proposed tower would be almost three times that size, almost double the size of anything that’s already out here. And it’s very close to the road.”

The plans for the tower include a treeline to block the view from the road, but residents said the trees would need to be taller than the tower, which could take upwards of 30 years.

Camp Seymour is a historic education camp owned by the YMCA. It runs summer camp programs and education programs through local school districts during the fall and winter. The camp focuses on outdoor and environmental education.

Swenson said the camp is beloved by many residents who spent summers at the camp as children or sent their children to the camp. He is concerned the camp is ignoring the wishes of its community to save money.

“The only thing I really want to stress is the people who live here and pay taxes on the peninsula are concerned that the peninsula develops the way we want it to develop,” Swenson said. “We would like to keep our community the way we like it. It just seemed to me the hearing examiner chose to be more responsive to a company that does business than the residents.”