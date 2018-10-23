Gateway

Gig Harbor police report from the week of Oct. 25

By Gateway staff

October 23, 2018 01:28 PM

Music to victim’s ear: Stolen drum found

Oct. 8 – A snare drum reported stolen Oct. 3 was pawned off in Gig Harbor.

Police were dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to the 5000 block of Point Fosdick Drive after an employee at Ocean 5 entertainment center reported he had video of a car suspected involved in the theft of the drum.

The black snare drum was found and identified by the victim. The serial number matched a drum sold by a pawn shop.

Photos of the drum were taken and it was returned to the original owner.

