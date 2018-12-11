Homeless patients have a place to stay for awhile after leaving Gig Harbor hospital

Gustavo Banvelos (cq) of Federal Way cleans the entry area in front of the emergency room at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor Friday. The full service 260,000 sq. ft., $160 million dollars hospital opens to patients Tuesday March 17th. Photos taken Friday, March 13, 2009. (Dean J. Koepfler / The News Tribune) Dean J. Koepfler TNT