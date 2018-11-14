Gateway

Chum salmon celebration slated for Saturday in Gig Harbor

By Adam Lynn

November 14, 2018 10:00 AM

Their life cycles almost complete, two male chum salmon pause to gather their strength before swimming upstream to spawn during their journey to Donkey Creek in Gig Harbor in December 2000.
The chum salmon are returning. Time to party.

Harbor WildWatch, in conjunction with Harbor History Museum, will hold the 14th annual Donkey Creek Chum Festival on Saturday, Nov.17.

“The festival serves to remind community members that the quality of water, and the habitat it supports, connects us all,” Linda Stover, Harbor WildWatch executive director, said in a news release.

The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, 4121 Harborview Dr. in Gig Harbor.

Activities include:

Salmon walking tours, beginning at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Dragon boat races from 1-3 p.m. Kayak and canoe races throughout the day.

Face painting, touch tanks, salmon weight guessing.

Fish printing on blank tote bags or T-shirts (bring your own).

