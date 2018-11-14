Chum salmon celebration slated for Saturday in Gig Harbor

The chum salmon are returning. Time to party.
Harbor WildWatch, in conjunction with Harbor History Museum, will hold the 14th annual Donkey Creek Chum Festival on Saturday, Nov.17.
“The festival serves to remind community members that the quality of water, and the habitat it supports, connects us all,” Linda Stover, Harbor WildWatch executive director, said in a news release.
The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, 4121 Harborview Dr. in Gig Harbor.
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
Activities include:
▪ Salmon walking tours, beginning at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
▪ Dragon boat races from 1-3 p.m. Kayak and canoe races throughout the day.
▪ Face painting, touch tanks, salmon weight guessing.
▪ Fish printing on blank tote bags or T-shirts (bring your own).
Comments