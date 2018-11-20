Gig Harbor police reports for the week of Nov. 12

Hang up, drive, obey the officer
A woman who was going 48 mph in a 30 mph zone was pulled over.
She was on the phone when an officer went to her window. She told the officer “just a minute” after he knocked and asked to speak with her. She would not hang up the phone, saying she is not a U.S. citizen so the laws do not apply to her.
Police pulled her over on Nov. 13 at 11:31 p.m.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The 64-year-old woman, who also was unbuckled, refused to get out of the car or hang up her phone, claiming there was no injured party so no crime was committed.
The officer asked her to get out of the vehicle as she was now being arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer. She told the officer he had no authority to do so, a contention she repeated when he said he would make her get out if necessary.
The officer then pulled the woman out of the car and placed her in handcuffs.
Nothing worse than no hot water
A tankless water heater was stolen from a house that is under construction.
Police were dispatched at 8:02 a.m. Nov. 15 to the 15900 block of Southeast Eastgate Way to reports of a stolen water heater.
When an officer arrived, the job site manager reported that another water heater had been taken from a different house that also is under construction.
A possible suspect has been identified.
Comments