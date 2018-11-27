Music, Santa and hula dancers will move the holiday season forward on the Key Peninsula

Earlier this month we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I — the war that was to end all wars.
It once was called Armistice Day, but is now Veteran’s Day, and honors veterans from all wars.
Thinking of the name change reminded me that what we now call Memorial Day to honor veterans was known as Decoration Day when I was a child. We “decorated” the graves of family, not just veterans. But we need to be grateful to the many veterans who have served in the many wars and battles this country and others have faced over the years.
A particular thank you to any veterans or families of them who read this.
▪ ▪ ▪
Our biggest holiday season is in the air. We are a little shocked to see Christmas suggestions in stores before Halloween, but ready for them after Thanksgiving.
This weekend will move the holiday season forward with several events on the Key Peninsula.
On Saturday (Dec. 1), two musical events will compete for attendees.
The Bluegrass Minstrels Annual Christmas concert is supporting the Red Barn Youth Center this year. The free concert will begin at 6 p.m. at Lakebay Community Church, 11 Cornwall Rd. in Lakebay. A suggested donation of $6 or more will benefit the Red Barn.
Local artist Tweed Meyer will be painting during the concert, with an auction held for her artwork.
A shuttle will run from the Community Center in Lakebay to the church from 5:30-6 p.m. and return after the show. For more details, see the Bluegrass Minstrels page on Facebook or call 253-884-3899.
Also Saturday, Hobo Jim, Alaska’s balladeer, will present a concert sponsored by the KP Historical Society from 6-9 p.m. at the Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S. Vaughn Rd. KPN in Vaughn. Proceeds will benefit the Vaughn Library Hall project.
Admission for adults is $30, kids 5–17 are $15 and those 5 and under are free. A lasagna dinner will be served from 6-7:30 p.m. for ticket holders. Tickets are available at Sunnycrest Nursery, the Key Peninsula Civic Center or the Key Peninsula Historical Museum.
For more information, call 253-225-9759.
The Key Center Fire Station and Key Pen Parks will host an event for kids from 3–4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 2) at the fire station. They can write letters to Santa and frost a cookie.
The annual Key Corral Christmas tree lighting will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Down Home Band with Dr. Roes and the Key Singers lead carol singing.
Hot drinks and cookies will be available and as the lights are lit, Santa and Mrs. Clause will arrive in their sleigh pulled by a Key Peninsula Fire Department truck for photos and treats for kids.
The Key Singers will present their annual Christmas concert, “Ring & Sing Out for Christmas” at 3 p.m. Dec. 16 in McColley Hall, Key Peninsula Lutheran Church, 4213 Lackey Rd. KPN. Music will include traditional sacred and light seasonal pieces and individual performances, including hula dancers.
Special guests will be the Vaughn Elementary Choir with a mass choir participation in the final number.
▪ ▪ ▪
Wishing a very Merry Christmas to you and yours.
