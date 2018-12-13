As a book, movie or opera, the story of ‘Marnie’ shows the possibility of healing and reconciliation

Isabel Leonard in the opera "Marnie," at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Oct. 12, 2018. When singers move well, operas physical side becomes related to choreography, connecting humans to music in terms of space, time and meaning.