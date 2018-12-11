Gig Harbor police reports

From reports to the Gig Harbor Police Department.
Sorry, this number can’t be reached
Dec. 7 — A woman who allegedly crashed into a man’s car in a parking lot left a note with her name and phone number. The number could not be reached, and it later was determined she intentionally gave the man a number that didn’t work.
Police were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive Northwest when the man called to report significant damage to his car.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The note stated, “I hit your car,” and included a name and phone number.
A witness gave the man the license plate number of the hit-and-run car.
When the phone number didn’t go through, police went to the home of the registered owner of the running car. The woman admitted the number she left behind was for a phone that had been shut off, and there would be no way of contacting her, police reports show.
Officers gave the woman a court summons and encouraged her to contact the victim and pay for the damages.
Manager of storage company arrested for theft
Dec. 10 — The manager of a public storage location allegedly stole a washer and dryer from a victim’s unit after it entered foreclosure.
The manager told police he knew taking the items was wrong and that he had to “psych” himself up to remove them.
Police were dispatched at 12 p.m. to the 5700 block of Soundview Drive where the appliances were missing. The manager admitted to the victim he took the washer and dryer for personal use, according to police reports.
Together, the appliances are valued at $2,100. The victim’s friend used his phone to record the manager admission to stealing the items.
The manager was arrested for investigation of burglary.
Comments