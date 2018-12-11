Single-use plastic bags to be banned in Gig Harbor. Some exceptions in place.

On a 5-2 vote Monday, the Gig Harbor City Council passed an ordinance that will eliminate plastic bags in retail shops within the city.
The ordinance will restrict retail stores from providing thin, single-use, two-handle, plastic carry-out bags. Retail shops will be allowed to sell recyclable paper bags or reusable bags.
The ordinance will take effect in six months.
“Home Depot, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Safeway. Those four business have used over 191,000 two-handle plastic bags every week,” Councilwoman Jeni Woock said.
Before it was passed, two amendments were made to the ordinance.
One allows the distribution of used plastic bags.
The amendment was suggested by Councilman Michael Perrow, who referenced the “three R’s” — reduce, reuse, recycle.
“I don’t want them to go out and buy paper bags if they could reuse their bags,” Perrow said.
The second amendment will allow retail stores to choose what to charge for paper bags, rather than having all paper bags cost five cents each.
“Let the market forces drive this thing, keep the city out of it,” Councilman Bob Himes said. “We’re not in the pricing business.”
Enforcement of the ordinance will be based on complaints, and violations would result in a $250 fine following a two-year grace and education period.
There are some exceptions, including plastic bags used in stores for bulk items or to protect vegetables, meat, frozen food, flowers and similar items. Plastic bags used for take-out orders also are also exempt, as are plastic pet-waste bags and plastic bags sold in packages containing multiple bags intended for use as garbage bags.
