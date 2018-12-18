Nativity scene back at Gig Harbor park after City Council reverses stand

A Nativity scene is on display at Skansie Brothers Park in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. The City Council voted Nov. 26 to allow a Nativity scene displayed at the park. This vote reversed a decision the council made in 2016 when the Freedom From Religion Foundation, based in Wisconsin, threatened to sue if the city allowed a Nativity scene on public property. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com