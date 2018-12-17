Gig Harbor police: Speeder says he had 10 drinks before being pulled over

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.
Too much honesty, not enough cooperation
Dec. 15 — A man was pulled over for going about 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer, observing signs that the driver might have been drinking, asked him how much he’d had.
Not that much, the driver responded, only around 10 drinks.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The stop took place at 12:39 a.m. in the 6600 block of Soundview Drive. When the officer asked the man for license and registration, he held them out like he was cupping a baby bird. His speech also was slurred and his eyes red, droopy and watery. The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle to take a sobriety test.
The man refused, so he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Peddling fake name leads bicyclist to trouble
Dec. 15 — A man was riding his bike at night without a helmet or lights. When stopped, he gave the officer a name that did not match his description. Police later determined the name he gave was that of his brother. They also determined the bicyclist had an outstanding warrant.
The biker was stopped at 10:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of Harborview Drive. He informed the officer he was riding his bike because his vehicle was broken down, and he was heading to the nearest gas station to ask for help.
The felony DOC warrant was not all police discovered. They also reported finding on the biker’s person a plastic baggie containing a brown tar-like substance.
The man was arrested.
Comments