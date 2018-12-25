Knutson to lead combined building and planning department in Gig Harbor

Katrina Knutson has been selected as Gig Harbor’s new community development director. In that position, Knutson will oversee both the building and planning departments.
“It has been my vision even before I was elected to combine the building and planning departments under one director,” Mayor Kit Kuhn said in a press release. “I had studied cities that have community development directors, and our city also had done this for over six years at one time.
“After I took office, I spent time observing and studying the departments. That convinced me it was the best decision to go this direction and that I should move forward with my plan. One of the most important aspects of my vision was to find the right person. After a thorough search and extensive studying of the candidates, there was a clear choice that Katrina Knutson is that person.”
Currently Knutson is the city’s interim planning director and has 10 years previous experience working for Kitsap County’s Community Development Department.
According to the press release, Knutson was a senior planner for Kitsap County who worked daily on planning, development engineering and permitting staff.
Knutson has over five years of supervisory experience with increased responsibility and understands the Gig Harbor community as she has lived there with her family for 14 years.
“My love for this community has only grown over time, and I am beyond excited to continue to work here in this new role,” Knutson said in the press release. “I have faith in the City of Gig Harbor staff and their commitment to the city and will help them realize their professional aspirations through hard work and innovation. I believe that the City of Gig Harbor is at a crossroad in terms of growth, development and growing demands.
“I will work with staff, the mayor, City Council, stakeholders and citizens to ensure Gig Harbor develops in a responsible, forward-thinking manner, consistent with the vision of our community.”
Knutson will be start at her new position Jan. 2.
