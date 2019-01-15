Stolen credit card and purloined smokes highlight this week’s Gig Harbor police reports

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.
Gift cards lead to stolen card
Jan. 9 — A man attempted to purchase six $100 gift cards from a store. After the fourth one, his card was declined. He went to his car and came back with a credit card, which a store computer showed to be stolen.
Police were dispatched at 7 p.m. to the 4900 block of Point Fosdick Drive NW when a store employee contacted law enforcement. The worker explained to the officer that the man left the store after it was revealed the card he was trying to use was stolen.
No car description was available, and the employee did not get the credit card information.
Thief bolts with armload of smokes
Jan. 11 — A woman asked an employee for ten packs of Newport 100’s and then asked for a pack of Swisher Sweets. The man turned around to get the cigars, and, when he turned back both the Newports and woman were gone.
Police were dispatched at 5:35 p.m. to the 5100 block of Olympic Drive NW when the employee discovered both the woman and the cigarettes missing. Two witnesses said the woman grabbed all ten packs and fled.
One pack was found outside of the store near the front door and was returned to the employee. It was estimated that the 10 packs of Newport 100’s cost $99.99.
