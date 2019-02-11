Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for week of Feb. 11, 2019

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports
Total reports: 123
Fire: 1
EMS/Rescue: 98
Other: 24
Feb. 1 — Crews were dispatched to a head-on car crash in the Midway area. One driver was transported to the hospital, and other people were treated on the scene. Police arrived to investigate. Involved vehicles were towed.
Feb. 3 — Smoke from an electrical outlet drew firefighters to a home downtown.
“After investigation, it was found that there was no ongoing fire hazard,” reports show. “Crews shut off the circuit breaker, checked the outlet for power, removed the burned outlet and individually insulated the wires with electrical tape.”
Firefighters advised the homeowner to consult with an electrician before installing a new outlet.
Feb. 6 — A Fox Island resident called for help after coming home to discover “an electrical odor and light haze” of smoke in the garage. Firefighters could not find sign of fire. They advised the homeowner to leave power turned off to the garage until an electrician inspected the system. They also installed a CO monitor in the house after noticing there wasn’t one.
