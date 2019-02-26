Local churches collecting musical instruments for California wildfire victims

Bob Marley said it best: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain at all.”
After the single-most destructive wildfire in California’s history, no pain at all is what that state needs. Music is what Gig Harbor and other cities are attempting to provide.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Chico and Paradise area of California asked for the donation of 300 slightly used or new instruments for schools and musicians.
Churches in Silverdale and Gig Harbor, as well as other areas on the West Coast, have decided to heed the call.
“We want to replace their music because it was a music community. They had a music concert place that burned down,” said Gail Sass said, one of the members of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who is helping to coordinate local efforts.
At the moment they have raised 100 of the 300 requested instruments.
“It’s a great experience to do this. They are very surprised and happy someone would think of them,” Sass said.
The devastating fire in California burned 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,804 buildings and killed at least 86 people.
Many residents of the city Paradise lost all their possessions, including the music which made the city sing.
“The people lost all of their homes and belongings, and there were a couple of church buildings burned down,” Sass said.
The church is asking for a variety of instruments, including guitars, keyboards, percussion instruments and others. The goal is to raise all 300 instruments by Feb. 28.
A list of all instruments needed and how to donate can be found under the “Remember Paradise” tab at https://www.facebook.com/Silverdale-Stake-Community-112092368859807/.
