Fisticuffs over the State of the Union highlight this week’s Gig Harbor police reports

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.
Sold the car, still getting tickets
Feb. 1 — A woman who sold her car began receiving parking tickets and Good to Go citations soon after.
Police were dispatched at 12 p.m. to the 3500 block of Grandview Street after the woman reported she left her original license plates in the trunk of the car she sold. Police suspect the man who bought the car found the old license plates and put them on the vehicle, giving him the opportunity to receive tickets and toll citations which no punishment.
The woman spoke to the Good to Go office, which referred her to police. The plate number has been entered as stolen.
State of the Union: Divided
Feb. 5 — Two men got into a physical altercation at a bar while watching President Trump’s State of the Union address. The argument started when the first man began arguing about the border wall, resulting in the second man calling him an “idiot,” among other things.
Police were dispatched at 6:40 p.m. to the 3100 block of Harborview Drive after a fight broke out between the two men, with one being choked by the other. The man who allegedly was choked told police he could have won the fight but decided he did not want to fight back. The man who allegedly choked the other man claimed he did not squeeze or apply pressure while holding onto the first man’s neck.
The office told both men the case would be forwarded to prosecutors for a charging decision.
One of the men was angry that his assailant was not being arrested. The officer explained he could not make an arrest because there were conflicting stories and self-defense might be a factor.
