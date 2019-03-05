Morrow named new chief of Key Peninsula Fire Department

Following an open house at the Key Peninsula Middle School Feb. 21 to enable citizens to meet and greet five nominees for the position of Key Peninsula fire chief following Chief Guy Allen’s retirement this month, the KPFD Board convened and after careful consideration of all candidates, selected Dustin Morrow to be the new KPFD leader.
Said board Chair Frank Grubaugh, “Dustin Morrow wowed all the panelists and the board of commissioners with his interviews. He has lots of experience and is working on his master’s degree. The board of commissioners and everyone I have talked to is extremely pleased that we have a candidate of this caliber who will be our next fire chief.”
Morrow served with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue in Oregon starting in 1998 when he began as a captain and progressed through the ranks to battalion chief, division chief, assistant fire chief and finally deputy fire chief, the position he held when he retired in 2016.
Prior to his time at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Morrow was with the West Linn Fire Department in Oregon for eight years serving as firefighter, lieutenant and captain. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from City University of Seattle and an associate degree in fire science from Portland Community College.
“The Key Peninsula Fire Department is very excited to hit the ground running with our new Fire Chief, Dustin Morrow,” said Anne Nesbit, KPFD volunteer battaion chief. “We anticipate great things and expect the department to achieve new heights as we improve ourselves internally and externally.”
