Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.
This isn’t England
March 7 — An intoxicated man was seen driving in the opposite lane, forcing an oncoming car to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision.
Police were dispatched at 1:47 a.m. to the intersection of Pioneer Way and Edwards Drive where an officer pulled over the man driving in the wrong lane. A beer bottle was seen in the center of his vehicle. The officer asked for his license, and the man handed him a debit card.
When asked why he was driving in the opposite lane, the man said he did not know.
The officer arrested him on suspicion of DUI.
Car prowl nets lunch
Feb. 25 — A woman’s car was broken into, and her lunchbox, which held plastic Tupperware and a banana, was stolen.
Police were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to the 5200 block of Point Fosdick Drive Northwest when the woman called saying her car was broken into. Along with the banana, a leather Washington State University portfolio and St. John’s Church documents also were stolen.
A video was obtained showing a car with no license plate drive up to the woman’s vehicle. Someone put a flashlight to her window to look in and then smashed her window.
