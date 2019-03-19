Documentary on ‘quietest place on Earth’ playing a Gig Harbor event

You could hear a pin drop, not just because of the silence from the audience, but also the silence from the film.
“Being Hear” is a short film created by Matt Mikkelsen and Palmer Morse, documenting acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton in Olympic National Park.
Hempton founded One Square Inch, a location in Olympic National Park regarded as the quietest place on earth.
This film will be shown during Cocktails & Fishtales science social on Wednesday, March 20. The event is hosted by Harbor WildWatch on the third Wednesday of every month from February to November.
“We bring in guest speakers of all different strengths in the science fields, from environmental artists to active researchers, to professors, and talk about topics of their choosing,” Harbor Wildwatch communication specialist Carly Vester said. “Folks come out and get to enjoy a drink and listen to the presentation and generally have a pretty good time.”
Wednesday’s 21-and-over event will give the public the opportunity to watch “Being Hear.” Mikkelsen then will speak about the film.
Vester said she saw “Being Hear” in the past and was impressed. She said she wanted to reach out to Mikkelsen to see if he would be in the area, as she this opportunity as a perfect fit for Cocktails & Fishtales.
“I was taken from this film prior and wanting to see if we could possibly bring Matt out as a guest speaker, and it snowballed from there into this really cool opportunity for him to come bring the film and chat a little bit about it,” Vester said.
Mikkelsen also will speak about noise pollution and the effects it has on humans and wildlife. Last summer the Navy proposed expanding their jet training over Olympic National Park.
“Noise pollution isn’t something a lot of people talk about, but it is a pressing issue to find quiet places,” Vester said. “There are not that many quiet places left in the world, and Olympic National Park is one of the very few completely silent places to go.
“Being Hear” was awarded National Geographic’s Top Ten Best Short Films of 2017, and has been selected to be screened by over 20 film festivals around the world.
This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ocean5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free for Harbor WildWatch Steward Club members, and guest tickets are a suggested donation of $5 at the door.
The full Cocktail & Fishtales schedule for 2019 can be found at https://www.harborwildwatch.org.
