Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.
Home burglary
March 12 — A hooded man was seen on a home surveillance system carrying a box full of items from a house.
Officers were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. to the 7300 block of Soundview Lane when the owner called to report that his house was broken into.
The man said he was out to dinner when he received an alert from his surveillance system but figured it was just an animal tripping up the sensors. There was no forced entry into the home, but the owner suspects the burglar entered through an unlocked window.
Snowboard stolen
March 17 — A man’s snowboard was stolen from his vehicle after he forgot to lock up his car for the night.
Police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of Overlook Court after a man was seen on home surveillance checking car doors in the area to see if any of them were unlocked.
Finding one unlocked, the man reached inside and took a snowboard and bindings, which are both estimated to cost $250.
There are no leads at this time.
