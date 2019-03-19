Compiled from reports to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One.
Total Reports: 134
Fire: 2
EMS/Rescue: 99
Other: 33
March 8 — Crews were dispatched to a T-bone crash in the Purdy area.
They found a car that had collided with a cement truck. The driver of the car was unable to exit the vehicle, but crews were able to extricate the driver through the back entrance.
The scene was turned over to the Washington State Patrol for investigation.
March 9 — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the Artondale area, where they found a single-story residence with light white smoke visible from the eves.
The homeowner had attempted to extinguish the attic fire, but flames were visible from a plumbing vent on the roof.
Crews extinguished the blaze and found no extension to the remainder of the house. All residents had escaped unharmed.
The Pierce County fire marshal will conduct an investigation.
March 14 — Fire and medic crews were dispatched to a carbon-monoxide alarm activation in the Gig Harbor North area.
The homeowners turned on the furnace after being out of town. The alarm activated the next day.
Crews checked the air inside the home and, based on the findings, advised the residents not to occupy the house until a repair company could fix the furnace.
