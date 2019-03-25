Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports

Compiled from reports to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One
Total reports: 130
Fire: 3
EMS/Rescue: 85
Other: 42
March 15 — A fire alarm took crews to a home in the downtown area of Gig Harbor.
There was no obvious signs of fire upon their arrival, but there was a pan on the stove producing smoke. It had been left unattended.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
“The pan was removed and the house ventilated,” according to reports. “This is a good reminder to never leave your cooking unattended.”
March 19 — Crews were dispatched to a brush fire in the Henderson Bay area.
There they found a slow-moving grass fire, which they extinguished.
“Unusually dry and warm weather combined with dead or dormant grass and shrubs allow perfect conditions for fire activity,” according to reports.
March 19 — A two-car collision took crews to state Route 16.
One car had run into the rear of another. Both drivers denied the need for hospitalization, according to reports.
“The vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the highway. Washington State Patrol will handle the investigation,” the reports state.
Comments