Boys & Girls Club building to become a new school in 2020, Peninsula district says

Prior to becoming a new Gig Harbor school in 2020, the Peninsula School District will use the eight classrooms at the Boys and Girls Club in fall of 2019 to help ease overcrowding at elementary schools.

The Peninsula School District will open school No. 10, what was The Boys and Girls Club in Gig Harbor, in the Fall of 2020.

In the meantime, the district will use the eight classrooms at the Boys and Girls Club in fall of 2019 to help ease overcrowding at elementary schools. Four classrooms will hold Discovery students, two classrooms will hold Purdy preschoolers and two classrooms will hold Harbor Heights preschoolers.

“We will have our overcrowding issue solved for the fall of 2020,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Art Jarvis said.

The school district purchased the Boys and Girls Club for $12.8 million after passing the $198 million bond to pay for two new elementary schools and remodel two existing ones.

Before The Boys and Girls Club purchase, the Peninsula School District planned to use a different district-owned site for school No. 10. That school was set to open in Fall of 2022. There were complications, however, and that site was not a viable option.

With the decision to use the Boys & Girls Club, the school board also ensured it will not be sending elementary school students to Henderson Bay High School.

Using the available classrooms at The Boys and Girls club meant there was no need to mix the elementary and high school age groups together.

The school board still needs to decide whether it wants to make school No. 10 a school of choice, a decision Jarvis said will be made on April 25.

“The recommendation is for a school of choice ...,” Jarvis said.

A school of choice would focus on a certain theme, such as science or math. Students from across the district then would have the option to go to this school rather than the one in their area.

If the board decides to make The Boys and Girls Club a school of choice, it would need to choose the theme of the school as well.

If the Boys & Girls Club becomes a school of choice, it will hold 30 classrooms, approximately 160 students and help ease overcrowding at district elementary schools, district officials have said.