Getty Images/iStockphoto

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

APOLOGETIC ROBBER

March 30 — A man was walking on a trail when he was stopped by a person asking if he had any change for the bus. The man took out his wallet and pulled out $60 in cash and heard the words, “I am sorry,” before he was struck in the face and his money stolen.

Police were dispatched at 3 p.m. to the 11500 block of Canterwood Boulevard after the man called saying he was robbed. His foot was injured as well, and it took him time to call the police because he was in general disbelief of the robbery.

Another suspect was with the robber, riding his skateboard near the scene as a lookout, police said.