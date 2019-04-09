Gateway

Gig Harbor police reports

By Jake Gregg Contributing writer

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

APOLOGETIC ROBBER

March 30 — A man was walking on a trail when he was stopped by a person asking if he had any change for the bus. The man took out his wallet and pulled out $60 in cash and heard the words, “I am sorry,” before he was struck in the face and his money stolen.

Police were dispatched at 3 p.m. to the 11500 block of Canterwood Boulevard after the man called saying he was robbed. His foot was injured as well, and it took him time to call the police because he was in general disbelief of the robbery.

Another suspect was with the robber, riding his skateboard near the scene as a lookout, police said.

  Comments  

Read Next

Mangled junk or modern art? Sometimes the difference is in the eye of the beholder

Gateway

Mangled junk or modern art? Sometimes the difference is in the eye of the beholder

By Mary Magee Contributing writer

Trip through Central California and abandoned irrigation pipes prompt columnist to think about water rights, art and how perspectives differ.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE GATEWAY
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service