Walkers pass one of the iconic cows at Sehmel Homestead Park in 2014. Parks Appreciation Day is coming up. The News Tribune

The city of Gig Harbor, PenMet Parks and Key Pen Parks are asking people to participate in Parks Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 27.

They need volunteers to help clean up and improve parks, ranging from landscaping, trail work, weeding, playground maintenance, among other things.

“Bring clothes you can get messy in, ones that are already messy,” PenMet Parks marketing specialist Chuck Cuzzetto said. “Bring a thick pair of jeans, an old pair of sneakers. If you remember your mom or dad mowing the lawn back in the day when they wore those white sneakers, channel your inner 1960s lawn mowing gear.”

Free hotdogs and lunch will be provided at Sehmel Homestead Park and Gateway Park.

Cuzzetto said parks bring huge value to the quality of life in the area.

By participating in the event, people support parks on another level, seeing how they are culturally essential, Cuzzetto said.

Cuzzetto said Parks Appreciation Day also gives PenMet Parks the opportunity to interact with the people it serves every day, an opportunity which he said will strengthen the relationship between staff and citizen.

“It’s a great event that brings the community together to highlight different aspects of the parks, but also improves them,” Cuzzetto said. “It is a good opportunity for our constituents and staff to work together to focus on improvements that need to happen and focus on different strengths and weaknesses the parks may have.”

Officials hope Parks Appreciation Day will give the public a sense of pride in the parks and the amount of work that goes in to maintain them, Cuzzetto said.

“You show up and will be trimming some bushes, blazing some trails. It’s a great opportunity to have a hands-on experience on what it takes to maintain the parks,” he said.

The city of Gig Harbor website estimates that almost 2,000 citizens will be participating in this year’s Parks Appreciation Day, with opportunities to contribute for all ages.

For more information, go to http://www.cityofgigharbor.net/639/Parks-Appreciation-Day.