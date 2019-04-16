Gig Harbor fire reports for April 5-11

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for April 5-11. Gateway file photo

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports April 5-11.

Total reports: 125



Fire: 2



EMS/Rescue: 94



Other: 27

April 5 — Medics responded to a person who fell off the front steps of a home. A relative heard the fall and called 911.

The patient reported “multiple areas of pain,” reports show. Medics provided treatment and then took the person to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

April 10 — Crews were dispatched to a semi-truck vs. concrete barrier on state Route 16. The driver had gotten out of the rig by the time crews arrived and was treated for injuries.

Crews remained on the scene to help with traffic control until a tow truck arrived.

April 10 — Crews again were sent to Route 16, this time for reports of a car rolled over into a ditch. Again, the driver was able to “self-extricate,” reports show.

“Medics evaluated and released the driver,” according to reports.

Crews then assisted the State Patrol and the Department of Transportation with scene safety and traffic control.