Gig Harbor police reports

Phone scam

April 8 — A fast-food supervisor received a call from what she thought was corporate telling her to take $2,100 to a discount superstore to purchase money cards and add them to a specific account. The caller told the supervisor it was urgent as four managers were going to be arrested in the morning in connection with counterfeit money, and this was the only way to prevent that.







Police were dispatched at 11:59 p.m. to the 5000 block of Borgen Boulavard and the employees were hesitant to let the police in, being told by their manager not to let anyone in the restaurant.







The supervisor was not able to complete the transaction at the discount store and later learned it was a scam. An officer called the number from which the call came, but it went to voicemail.







Booze to go

April 9 — Two men were caught on video stuffing six bottles of alcohol into their backpacks, stealing approximately $200 worth of booze.







Police were dispatched at 9 p.m. to the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive Northwest when the store called to report a theft. A camera caught the two suspects stuffing alcohol in their backpack and pants, taking as much as possible and leaving without paying.







A license plate database was used, but police were unable to locate the vehicle.