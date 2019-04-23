Getty Images

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

Walk your dog, lose your purse

April 10 — A woman’s car was broken into at a dog park. She later got a notification saying $1,017 was charged to her credit card at a local grocery store.

Police were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the 12200 block of 59th Avenue Northwest when the woman got an alert on her phone telling her that her card was used at Fred Meyer.

She’d hidden her purse on her car seat under a blanket when she’d gone to the park. She found the window shattered when she returned.

The woman said she remembered a blue box truck with white writing next to her vehicle when she arrived.

Plant thieves

April 12 — Flower petals were scattered across a shop’s parking lot. When a worker reviewed security footage, he saw two vehicles show up near the entrance of the store and steal eight hanging plants.

Police were dispatched at 10:44 a.m. to the 5200 block of Olympic Drive Northwest after the man watched the video, which showed two vehicles near the shop, one of them blocking the entrance. Someone got out of the second vehicle to steal the flowering plants.

The video was not good quality, so police were unable to decipher the license plate number of either vehicle.