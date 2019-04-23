Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for April 12-18

Gateway file photo

Compiled from reports to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One

Total reports: 120



Fire: 1



EMS/Rescue: 85



Other: 34

April 12 — Crews were dispatched to a T-bone wreck in downtown. They helped coordinate traffic and evaluated both drivers for injuries.

“One driver was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” reports show.

Gig Harbor police conducted the investigation.

April 15 — A motorcyclist spilled in a roundabout in the Gig Harbor North area. Crews found the rider on the side of the road with a police officer.

“Medics evaluated the patient at the scene,” reports show. “The patient declined further medical evaluation or transport.”

April 16 — Firefighters were dispatched to a house in the Sehmel area after someone smelled smoke and saw some coming out of the front of the dishwasher.

“The occupant turned off the breaker and removed the front panel from the appliance,” reports show. “Crews inspected the appliance with a thermal imaging camera to check for extension. No signs of fire were found.”

Firefighters recommended that a professional inspect the dishwasher before it was used again.

April 18 — Firefighters, with permission, forced their way into a home in the downtown area after a person who lives there reported they were locked out and a pan was smoking on the stove.

“Crews arrived and found the stove in sight from nearby window,” reports show. “No active fire was visible.”

The person who’d called for help already had turned off the power to the house, and crews found the stove cold when they got inside.

“A thermal imaging camera confirmed that there was no extension of the fire,” reports show.