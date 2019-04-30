Gateway
It’s almost summer! Here are some Gig Harbor area camps for the kids
With summer just around the corner, children will be returning to their homes.
For three.
Whole.
Months.
Parents smiling faces might cover up their internal screams as they try to figure out how to manage parenting and working.
There are people in Gig Harbor and surrounding areas who can watch children and work at the same time: summer camp workers. This summer, specialty camps are being offered to give parents relief and children joyful experiences.
All specialty camp descriptions are provided by PenMet Parks marketing specialist Chuck Cuzzetto and program manager of Tacoma Community College Janice Tayler.
Information and registration information for PenMet Parks camps and can be found at activekids.com.
Enrollment begins May 23 for Tacoma Community College camps. Go online at tacomacc.edu/continuingeducation/ or call 253-460-2424.
PENMET CAMPS
Kids in The Kitchen
Description: It teaches kids to be safe in the kitchen, cook healthy foods and bring something back home that they can be proud of.
Date: June 24 to June 28
Price: $189
Location: Rosedale Hall
Ages: 8 to 11
Mermaid Beach Camp
Description: It is a new camp where kids will enjoy treasure hunts, crafts, water games and beach activities.
Date: June 24 to June 27
Price: $80
Location: DeMolay Nature Preserve
Ages: 5 to 7
Best of the Best Summer Camp
Description: It will be a really fun one. If you go back to when you went to an all-day summer camp, it will be that all rolled into one week.
Date: July 1 to July 3
Price: $199
Location: Rosedale Hall
Ages: 6 to 12
Jedi Training Camp
Description: It is a Star Wars-themed camp, so there will be Jedi mind tricks, building light sabers, things like that.
Date: July 1 to July 5
Price: $99
Location: Hales Pass Park
Ages: 7 to 12
Modern Marvels Camp
Description: It is a super hero camp.
Date: July 8 to July 11
Price: $90
Location: Hales Pass Park
Ages: 5 to 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 8 to 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pirate Beach Camp
Description: This was a really popular camp last year.
Date: July 8 to July 11
Price: $80
Location: DeMolay Nature Preserve
Ages: 5 to 7
Outdoor Theater Camp: Fairytales Gone Wrong
Description: This is a funny take on different fairy tales.
Date: July 8 to July 12
Price: $179
Location: Sehmel Park Pavilion
Ages: 8 to 13
Outdoor Theater Camp: Nursery Rhymes
Description: Similar to Fairytales Gone Wrong but for younger children.
Date: July 15 to July 19
Price: $99
Location: Sehmel Park Pavilion
Ages: 6 to 10
Paw Patrol Camp
Description: Campers will make crafts, play games and eat snacks.
Date: July 12
Price: $29
Location: Hales Pass Park
Ages: 3 to 5
American Doll Camp
Description: Each camper will make crafts and accessories for their dolls, play games and learn to bake desserts.
Date: July 15 to July 19
Price: $199
Location: Hales Pass Park
Ages: 6 to 12
Little Campers Summer Fun Camp
Description: This is more of a preschool-style camp.
Date: July 23 to July 25
Price: $79
Location: Hales Pass Park
Ages: 3 to 5
Mad Scientist Camp
Description: Campers will conduct explosive experiments, get slimy and create different science crafts.
Date: July 29 to August 2
Price: $209
Location: Rosedale Hall
Ages: 7 to 12
Under the Sea Camp
Description: It is a preschool style camp.
Date: August 9
Price: $29
Location: Hales Pass Park
Ages: 3 to 5
Ballet Camp
Description: Children will learn the very basics of ballet.
Date: August 12 to August 16
Price: $80
Location: Rosedale Hall
Ages: 5 to 7
Wizarding World of Hogwarts Camp
Description: This magical camp is packed with Hogwarts themed activities such as the Tri Wizard Tournament, building wands and playing quidditch.
Date: August 12 to August 16
Price: $230
Location: Hales Pass Park
Ages: 8 to 13
Fantasy Adventure Camp
Description: Explore many magical worlds such as Hogwarts, Disney and Fairytales.
Date: August 19 to August 23
Price: $230
Location: Hales Pass Park
Ages: 5 to 7
Games Galore! Camp
Description: Play indoor and outdoor games such as minute to win it, kickball, summer Olympics and an obstacle course.
Date: August 19 to August 23
Price: $199
Location: Rosedale Hall
Ages: 6 to 12
TACOMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Learn to Cartoon – illustration Boot Camp
Description: An educational summer camp where participants will learn the basics of comics, covering the principles of narrative and sequential visual storytelling.
Date: August 12 to August 15
Price: $109
Location: Tacoma Community College
Ages: 12 to 17
Digging Up The Past – Archeology Boot Camp
Description: This educational summer camp will introduce students to the basics of archeological theories and practices in a hands-on experience.
Date: August 12 to August 15
Price: $109
Location: Tacoma Community College
Ages: 12 to 17
Comments