It’s almost summer! Here are some Gig Harbor area camps for the kids

Summer’s almost upon us, which means summer camp time. News Tribune archive, 2007

With summer just around the corner, children will be returning to their homes.

For three.

Whole.

Months.

Parents smiling faces might cover up their internal screams as they try to figure out how to manage parenting and working.

There are people in Gig Harbor and surrounding areas who can watch children and work at the same time: summer camp workers. This summer, specialty camps are being offered to give parents relief and children joyful experiences.

All specialty camp descriptions are provided by PenMet Parks marketing specialist Chuck Cuzzetto and program manager of Tacoma Community College Janice Tayler.

Information and registration information for PenMet Parks camps and can be found at activekids.com.

Enrollment begins May 23 for Tacoma Community College camps. Go online at tacomacc.edu/continuingeducation/ or call 253-460-2424.

PENMET CAMPS

Kids in The Kitchen

Description: It teaches kids to be safe in the kitchen, cook healthy foods and bring something back home that they can be proud of.

Date: June 24 to June 28

Price: $189

Location: Rosedale Hall

Ages: 8 to 11

Mermaid Beach Camp

Description: It is a new camp where kids will enjoy treasure hunts, crafts, water games and beach activities.

Date: June 24 to June 27

Price: $80

Location: DeMolay Nature Preserve

Ages: 5 to 7

Best of the Best Summer Camp

Description: It will be a really fun one. If you go back to when you went to an all-day summer camp, it will be that all rolled into one week.

Date: July 1 to July 3

Price: $199

Location: Rosedale Hall

Ages: 6 to 12

Jedi Training Camp

Description: It is a Star Wars-themed camp, so there will be Jedi mind tricks, building light sabers, things like that.

Date: July 1 to July 5

Price: $99

Location: Hales Pass Park

Ages: 7 to 12

Modern Marvels Camp

Description: It is a super hero camp.

Date: July 8 to July 11

Price: $90

Location: Hales Pass Park

Ages: 5 to 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 8 to 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pirate Beach Camp

Description: This was a really popular camp last year.

Date: July 8 to July 11

Price: $80

Location: DeMolay Nature Preserve

Ages: 5 to 7

Outdoor Theater Camp: Fairytales Gone Wrong

Description: This is a funny take on different fairy tales.

Date: July 8 to July 12

Price: $179

Location: Sehmel Park Pavilion

Ages: 8 to 13

Outdoor Theater Camp: Nursery Rhymes

Description: Similar to Fairytales Gone Wrong but for younger children.

Date: July 15 to July 19

Price: $99

Location: Sehmel Park Pavilion

Ages: 6 to 10

Paw Patrol Camp

Description: Campers will make crafts, play games and eat snacks.

Date: July 12

Price: $29

Location: Hales Pass Park

Ages: 3 to 5

American Doll Camp

Description: Each camper will make crafts and accessories for their dolls, play games and learn to bake desserts.

Date: July 15 to July 19

Price: $199

Location: Hales Pass Park

Ages: 6 to 12

Little Campers Summer Fun Camp

Description: This is more of a preschool-style camp.

Date: July 23 to July 25

Price: $79

Location: Hales Pass Park

Ages: 3 to 5

Mad Scientist Camp

Description: Campers will conduct explosive experiments, get slimy and create different science crafts.

Date: July 29 to August 2

Price: $209

Location: Rosedale Hall

Ages: 7 to 12

Under the Sea Camp

Description: It is a preschool style camp.

Date: August 9

Price: $29

Location: Hales Pass Park

Ages: 3 to 5

Ballet Camp

Description: Children will learn the very basics of ballet.

Date: August 12 to August 16

Price: $80

Location: Rosedale Hall

Ages: 5 to 7

Wizarding World of Hogwarts Camp

Description: This magical camp is packed with Hogwarts themed activities such as the Tri Wizard Tournament, building wands and playing quidditch.

Date: August 12 to August 16

Price: $230

Location: Hales Pass Park

Ages: 8 to 13

Fantasy Adventure Camp

Description: Explore many magical worlds such as Hogwarts, Disney and Fairytales.

Date: August 19 to August 23

Price: $230

Location: Hales Pass Park

Ages: 5 to 7

Games Galore! Camp

Description: Play indoor and outdoor games such as minute to win it, kickball, summer Olympics and an obstacle course.

Date: August 19 to August 23

Price: $199

Location: Rosedale Hall

Ages: 6 to 12

TACOMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Learn to Cartoon – illustration Boot Camp

Description: An educational summer camp where participants will learn the basics of comics, covering the principles of narrative and sequential visual storytelling.

Date: August 12 to August 15

Price: $109

Location: Tacoma Community College

Ages: 12 to 17

Digging Up The Past – Archeology Boot Camp

Description: This educational summer camp will introduce students to the basics of archeological theories and practices in a hands-on experience.

Date: August 12 to August 15

Price: $109

Location: Tacoma Community College

Ages: 12 to 17