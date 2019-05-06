Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for April 26 to May 2 include brush fires, a kitchen fire and a motorcycle wreck. Gateway file photo

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports.

Total reports: 120



Fire: 10



EMS/Rescue: 88



Other: 22

April 26 — Crews responded to two brush fires in the Gig Harbor North area. The blazes broke out within an hour of each other, and both were quickly knocked down.

“While a specific source wasn’t immediately determined, this is a good reminder to be cautious with fire as our weather has been unseasonably dry,” according to a report of the incident.

April 30 — Fire in an apartment took firefighters to the Point Evans area.

A tenant reported putting some water on the stove to boil and leaving the kitchen. Soon after, the smell of something burning filled the apartment, and the resident returned to the kitchen to find the stovetop on fire.

The tenant attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful and called 911.

Crews extinguished the blaze, checked for extension of the fire in the apartment and adjacent units and then turned the scene over to the Pierce County fire marshal for investigation.

April 30 — Crews responded to the Purdy area for a report of a wreck involving a motorcycle.

“Firefighters and medics arrived to find a motorcycle and rider down in the center turn lane,” reports show.

Medics took one patient to a nearby hospital, and firefighters removed the motorcycle to restore traffic flow.