Gig Harbor police reports include a family car theft and a phone scam

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

Family car theft

May 1 — A woman reported that her car was stolen ... by her son.

Police were dispatched at 5 p.m. to the 11400 block of Olympus Way when the mother called to report her car was stolen. She told officers her son had helped her unload a few things and then took off with the car without her permission.

She stated her son is a heroin addict who was due to start rehab later that week.

The son has two warrants out for his arrest, and his driver’s license is suspended.

Phone scam

May 2 — A woman reported a phone scam after receiving a suspicious call and then finding fraudulent activity on her wireless bill.

Police were dispatched at 12 p.m. to the 4400 block of Brant Court after the woman called about a theft.

She said she received a call from someone who claimed to be from her wireless carrier.

The caller told the woman they were following up about the woman’s visit to the store. She had not visited the store and told the caller as much. The caller then asked for information, claiming someone came in and used the woman’s name. The woman refused to give information.





She later contacted the store to learn the call did not originate there. When her wireless bill arrived, she noticed an extra phone number on it with $81.34 charged to her name. The number has been disconnected.