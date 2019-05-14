Gateway
Thief steals headphones but inadvertently leaves cell phone behind, Gig Harbor police say
Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.
Give and take
May 5 — Someone stole a pair of Beats headphones from a man’s car, but the thief inadvertently left a cell phone behind.
Police were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. to the 6200 block of Soundview Drive when the man called to report his missing headphones, which are valued at about $150. The man believed he’d locked his car, but there was no damage to the vehicle.
The cell phone was locked, but there were many notifications on the screen. The phone was taken for evidence, and police attempted to get fingerprints from a number of items in the car.
Go away, mom
May 6 — A woman called to report her mother was trespassing on her property.
Police were dispatched at 1:45 p.m. to the 4800 block of Bering Street when the woman called saying her mother was walking around her front porch screaming and causing a scene with the neighbors. The woman said she just wanted her mother to move along.
Police spoke with the mother, who said she was retrieving her property from the porch.
The mother had two warrants out for her arrest, one from the Gig Harbor Police Department. She was arrested on the Gig Harbor warrant.
