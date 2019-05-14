Thief steals headphones but inadvertently leaves cell phone behind, Gig Harbor police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

Give and take

May 5 — Someone stole a pair of Beats headphones from a man’s car, but the thief inadvertently left a cell phone behind.

Police were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. to the 6200 block of Soundview Drive when the man called to report his missing headphones, which are valued at about $150. The man believed he’d locked his car, but there was no damage to the vehicle.

The cell phone was locked, but there were many notifications on the screen. The phone was taken for evidence, and police attempted to get fingerprints from a number of items in the car.

Go away, mom

May 6 — A woman called to report her mother was trespassing on her property.

Police were dispatched at 1:45 p.m. to the 4800 block of Bering Street when the woman called saying her mother was walking around her front porch screaming and causing a scene with the neighbors. The woman said she just wanted her mother to move along.

Police spoke with the mother, who said she was retrieving her property from the porch.

The mother had two warrants out for her arrest, one from the Gig Harbor Police Department. She was arrested on the Gig Harbor warrant.